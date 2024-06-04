The Best Way To Store Homemade BBQ Sauce So That It's Ready Anytime

Like many things in life, what makes homemade barbecue sauce so great is also what makes it difficult. By making barbecue sauce at home, you are removing all the questionable preservatives store-bought barbecue sauce contains, which is a big benefit for your health. But it also means you need to figure out how to store it if you want it to last long enough for you to use. It's not terribly complicated, but it's better to know what to expect than to fly blind and hope for the best. After all, it would be a shame for all the work you did to elevate your homemade barbecue sauce to go to waste.

The refrigerator is your friend on this one. Store the barbecue sauce in an airtight container, preferably one that leaves as little air inside the container as possible, and place it in the fridge. A mason jar is a good option. If you stick a tiny amount of sauce in a large bowl and cover it, you've technically put it in an airtight container since no outside air is getting in, but you've also trapped the sauce in with a bunch of air anyway. It's better than keeping it in an open bowl but not by much. It's the oxygen in the air reacting with the microorganisms in the food that spoils it so the goal is to limit the amount of oxygen available to them. Less air means less oxygen, so pick the right size.