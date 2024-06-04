The Go-To Ingredient To Instantly Thicken Your Salad Dressing

The greatness of a salad dressing is not only marked by how its tangy or sweet notes pair with the fresh earthy flavors of the greens but also by its viscosity. If it coats the lettuce and envelops the cucumbers without sliding into a pool at the bottom of the bowl, it's a winner. So for those looking for a quick and easy way to achieve that nice thick consistency, tapioca flour is your go-to ingredient.

Also known as tapioca starch, this versatile gluten-free flour is a cassava derivative. It's largely known and used in making boba teas and tapioca pudding, but it's also an excellent thickening agent that can be used in your salad dressing. Unlike other thickeners, tapioca flour produces a smooth, velvety, and stable texture, and thanks to its neutral taste, it doesn't alter the flavor of the dressing.

Another benefit of using tapioca flour is that it works pretty fast. This root starch doesn't require boiling temperature for it to start its thickening effect. And for that reason, it's a perfect thickener for salad dressings, whether served warm or cold.