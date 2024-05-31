The Popular Cheese Brand That You Should Take Off Your Shopping List

For those obsessed with it, cheese is more than just a passion. It is a way of life. But with so many options to choose from, finding which to buy and which to avoid may seem daunting. Fortunately, Tasting Table ranked 15 popular cheese brands and found one that you should take off your shopping list: Publix own-brand cheddar.

It's no secret that Publix has an excellent deli counter. In fact, the grocery store has developed a cult-like following for its sub sandwiches, known affectionately as Pub Subs by fans. The supermarket's deli section, however, features more than just sandwiches. Not only will you find the chain's in-house deli meat there, but you'll also find its own brand of cheese.

Although Publix ranks highly among stores with the best cheese selection, its home-brand cheddar cheese isn't all that great, and scored the lowest in our rankings. In early 2011, Publix began offering specialty cheeses under its Publix Deli brand, including varieties of Swiss, asiago, and brie. The store went so far as to send representatives overseas to observe how cheese was made in different parts of the world. They also used customer feedback to determine which types to launch. While Publix put much time and effort into its specialty cheese selection, it seems the grocery dropped the ball on its regular block of cheddar cheese.