American Vs Greek Honey: What's The Difference?

Did you know there are at least 26 different types of honey out there? Some are easier to spot, like purple, orange blossom, and manuka, while others you'd have to taste to tell the difference. Considering the world's oldest jar of honey is from 3500 BCE, the nectar of the gods has had plenty of time to make its way around the world. And it's done just that for thousands of years, as there are records of the sweet substance from ancient times in Egypt, China, Rome, and Greece.

In today's world, Greek honey has grown up to be a pretty different condiment than the honey we're squeezing out of plastic bear-shaped bottles in the U.S. This substance has been widely used in the U.S. since European colonists introduced it in 1622, yet it's been cultivated in Greece for so much longer. Some may say that honey from this Mediterranean country is the world's best, and while that's, of course, subjective, there are a few factors that make the claim a strong possibility. So what's the difference between these two types of sweetener? Let's find out.