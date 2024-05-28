How To Adjust For Stove Temperature When Grilling With A Cast Iron Skillet

Using a cast iron skillet on the grill can be a game changer. It bakes, roasts, sautés, and fries, saving you from a lot of mess and hassle when dealing with soft, small, or saucy foods. Cast iron skillets also offer that unique smoky flavor that we love in grilled food. Perhaps for convenience, many default to medium or medium-high heat when using this cooking method. However, different foods need different temperatures to cook: Creamy grits, for example, require low heat, while a medium high or high heat is ideal for quickly searing your steaks. We all know that cooking at the wrong heat range not only messes with the taste and texture of your food, but under- or overcooked foods can sometimes cause serious health issues too.

So how do you adjust the temperature when cooking with a cast iron skillet on a grill? Fortunately, most modern grills come with adjustable heat settings and a built-in thermometer, which allow for heat control. You can easily dial the heat to the level required by the recipe. The common heat ranges are as follows:Low heat: 225 – 250 degrees Fahrenheit; Medium-low: 275 – 300 degrees Fahrenheit; Medium: 325 – 350 degrees Fahrenheit; Medium high: 375 – 400 degrees Fahrenheit; High heat: Above 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

If your grill doesn't come with a built-in thermometer, use the point-and-shoot method with an infrared thermometer. Simply point at the skillet to take a temperature, and adjust your grill settings or grill vents accordingly.