Cook Bok Choy In Bacon Grease For An Unbeatable Combination

If you're the type who is already thinking about dinner before you even finish preparing breakfast, then this advice is especially for you. Say you've just cooked up a lovely skillet of sizzling bacon, and the drippings are just sitting there, waiting to congeal. Think fast and reserve some of this leftover bacon grease to use for cooking bok choy. What better way to prepare dinner than with delicious leftovers from breakfast?

Bok choy cooked in bacon grease is a perfect combination that makes a versatile side dish or even a simple snack. Why does this combination work so well? Like broccoli and kale, bok choy is a cruciferous vegetable with a leafy green look and immense nutritional benefits. It has a generally mild cabbage-like taste with some slight bitterness and a high water content in its stalk. Keeping this in mind, melding the more plain flavor of bok choy with the bold, smoky flavor of bacon grease will work together as the bok choy takes on the dominant bacon flavor profile, gaining an extra savory kick. With a smoke point of 325 degrees Fahrenheit, bacon fat sits right between that of butter and olive oil, making it an ideal grease for sauteing.