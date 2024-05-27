This Is How Many Mimosas Can Be Made From One Bottle Of Champagne

If you're planning to host a boozy weekend brunch party for your friends, you'll want to make sure you have plenty of bubbles to keep the drinks flowing. Buying the necessary ingredients in advance can help you relax and enjoy the day without needing to fumble with empty bottles or race to the store mid-event in search of what you need to refill pitchers.

Keep in mind that basic mimosa recipes are typically made up of equal parts juice and Champagne. Should you want to treat your friends to a fancier or more complex recipe, such as white mimosas, you may be splashing other ingredients like Cointreau and Lillet Blanc into glasses. Granted, how many pours you can get out of one standard 750ml Champagne bottle will depend on how generous you are with your drink mixing, but if you keep to standard measurements, expect to squeeze out anywhere from six to eight mimosas to serve to your friends.