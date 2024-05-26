Ina Garten's Rocket Fuel Is A 4-Ingredient Coffee Drink That Packs A Punch

To whip up Ina Garten's Vanilla Coffee Shakerato, there are two key elements to consider. You'll need to shake everything in a cocktail shaker, as we mentioned, including a cup and a half of ice cubes. This cools all the ingredients as they're combined and makes the texture of the drink light and airy, with a thin layer of foam on top — which is why you won't need a frother to achieve this beverage's consistency. And while you can use a bottled simple syrup, Garten makes her own. Just stir a cup of sugar and a cup of water together on the stove, bring the mixture to a boil, and wait until the sugar dissolves.

While Garten is a clear connoisseur of the shakerato, she's not the only celebrity chef to make the drink her own. Giada De Laurentiis has a dairy-free version with a shot of chocolate syrup, which goes into the shaker. She drinks the concoction out of a martini glass to make her mornings a little fancy. And if you've ever had the now-popular Starbucks shaken espresso, you may not have realized that it was inspired by the shakerato. In fact, the chain's recipe for its Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso uses a cocktail shaker as well — but it also deploys six ounces of oat milk, which you won't find in Garten's shakerato or most others.