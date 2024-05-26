Wrap Lamb Burgers In Prosciutto For A Flavorful Finishing Touch

Lamb is a succulent, well-marbled meat with a distinctly gamey flavor that will grind up into burgers that are just as juicy as their beef counterparts. You can add an air of sophistication to your lamb burgers by wrapping them in delicate and flavorful prosciutto. Its ultra-thin, and soft texture will act like a second-skin for your burgers, crisping up beautifully over the grill or flat top. Prosciutto has a balanced salty and sweet flavor that'll pair perfectly with the ultra-savory gaminess of lamb.

Prosciutto is a popular ingredient for wrapping around everything from asparagus to slices of cantaloupe. It's also used as a wrapping for proteins like chicken drum sticks and even lamb filets. Because it's so thin and malleable, it'll easily wrap around and cling to lamb burgers.

To wrap lamb burgers in prosciutto, you'll spread a single slice of prosciutto on a metal pan, then place a freshly formed lamb burger patty at the center of the slice. You'll fold the prosciutto up and around the round patty as if it were cling wrap. The moisture from the patties is adhesive enough to keep the prosciutto in place. You can use a spatula to set the burgers on the grill prosciutto-side down to cook for a few minutes, cementing the prosciutto to the burger before flipping it and grilling for another six to eight minutes.