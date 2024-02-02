Wrap Chicken Drumsticks In Prosciutto For A Delicate Layer Of Umami Flavor

With this particular dish, baking or broiling is the way to go. They're hands-off approaches that are not only convenient but also ensure the best possible outcomes. You can even do both by baking the chicken for half an hour or so first, then letting it broil for five to seven minutes. This helps to create that perfect mix of tender meat and crispy, well-caramelized prosciutto. However, don't forget to keep a close eye on the chicken to make sure it doesn't burn.

As you're wrapping the prosciutto around the chicken, you can also include a few other ingredients to amp up the flavors. As always, a sprinkle or two of spices and fresh herbs do the trick marvelously. For an extra indulgence that melts straight onto the plate, a bit of cheese is all it takes. Mozzarella and parmesan are some of the best choices for this.

More often than not, the prosciutto-wrapped drumsticks are good enough as they are, so you'll only need a light side of veggies or a dipping sauce to keep them company. If you don't mind the extra work, however, whip up a sauce to drench them in heaps of sensational flavors. Go with whatever your heart desires. From a rich and luscious mushroom sauce to a tangy creamy base, the possibilities are endless.