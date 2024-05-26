Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Midnight Snack Is Unconventional

It may be true that nothing good happens after 2 a.m., but food-wise, plenty of good stuff can occur around midnight. Unlike conventional meals like lunch and dinner, there are really no rules about what a midnight snack can look like — so essentially, anything goes here. When you're hungry in the middle of the night, you're going to reach for ingredients that will satisfy your cravings, even if they look a little unusual to the outside eye.

James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern's go-to midnight snack is exactly that: A little odd-sounding at first, but completely crave-worthy in reality. As he told Eden Eats, he loves to chow down on grilled toast with butter and anchovies. Between the crunchy bread, creamy butter, and salty anchovies, this snack is packed with texture and umami flavor. Plus, it's simple to whip up, which is crucial when you're half-asleep.

Zimmern's other favorite — cold, leftover Chinese food — is a bit more conventional. We've heard of people who add eggs to the previous night's Chinese food and eat it for breakfast.