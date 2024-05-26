What The Rusty Spot On Your New Lodge Cast Iron Pan Actually Is

While it may occur with other brands, such rust discolorations seem more common with Lodge products. Reddit users report receiving new pans with many tiny brown spots, sometimes sprinkled throughout the edges. And if you acquire a pre-loved pan with some actual rust, no need to fear, as there are many easy rust removal strategies. The truth about cast iron pans is they're more durable than you think.

Very small rusted spots can be simply wiped away with a bit of oil on a paper towel. Sometimes, you might need to give it a bit more elbow grease and work at the location with steel wool or a bit of salt. And if it's really not coming off, then turn to a white wine vinegar bath, which is a more drastic step for when the rust covers a larger area.

Just remember that the more energy you've put onto the surface of the pan, the greater the importance of a seasoning step. Lodge pans come already covered with a layer of vegetable oil, but for a pre-used pan, it's a good idea to reapply an oil with a high smoke point. Plus, whenever you use your pan drizzle on oil during preparation, which will further that surface's magic.