Momofuku's Sichuan Chili Butter Lobster Tail Collab Is Just In Time For Summer

Summer is a time for pleasure — and good food is the quickest way to get there. If you're like us, the warmth of the sun has us craving the bright, briny flavors of fresh seafood, which is why we can't wait to get our hands on this limited-edition lobster tail collab between Get Maine Lobster and Momofuku. Get Maine Lobster has been on the cutting edge of premium seafood delivery straight to your door for years and Momofuku is Chef David Chang's restaurant and grocery brand that's widely credited as a key figure in the rise of Asian-American cuisine.

The collab is a match made in watery heaven and arrives on your plate in the form of Sichuan Chili Butter Lobster Tails. The lobsters are caught fresh in Maine and the tails are flash frozen so they arrive at your doorstep in peak condition. The Sichuan chili butter is packaged separately, so you can choose how you want to add it to the dish – be that dipped, marinated, or drizzled.

We think fresh lobster is better than frozen but Get Maine Lobster knows what it's doing and its attention to quality means you have nothing to worry about. The duo has a second collab in the works in the form of a Wasabi Yuzu Lobster Roll, which will be launching on June 6, 2024. But both meals are only running for a limited time, so make sure to grab them while you can. The easiest way to do that is to head to Get Maine Lobster's website.