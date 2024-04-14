Momofuku Will No Longer Wage Its 'Chili Crunch' Trademark War

Trademark and patent skirmishes happen all the time, sometimes morphing into all-out war, pitting big-time players against one another in corporate show-downs or legal standoffs. But this was different. In David and Goliath style, a giant in the Asian food and restaurant market threw the first stone, aimed downward at culinary members of the close-knit Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. The conflict centers on a common Asian condiment known as chile crunch, for which celebrity chef David Chang and his Momofuku food and restaurant empire obtained a trademark. Chang then took the step of threatening small companies also using the name — but is now back-pedaling after a public uproar.

Momofuku trademarked the name chile crunch, with an "e" and applied for ownership of the similar spelling of chili crunch, with an "i," which is also commonly called chili crisp. By naming the spicy, crunchy oil-based Momofuku condiment "crunch" instead of "crisp," Chang claimed proprietary use, consequently mailing out seven cease-and-desist letters to small-scale makers of products with the same name. The backlash was swift and personal. Many took issue with trademarking a name that's been used prolifically in Asian family recipes for generations. The letters gave recipients 90 days to discontinue using both versions of the chili crunch name.

Now, less than two weeks after The Guardian published an article in which a lawyer for one of the smaller businesses called Momofuku a "trademark bully," Chang made an about-face. He has announced that his company would no longer enforce its trademark.