Why David Chang Was Challenged To A Blind Taste Of 'Chili Crunch' Sauces

It's not often that legal trademark issues spark a blind taste-test challenge, especially one presented via social media. But that's exactly what happened when actor Simu Liu, in his capacity as chief content officer for Seattle's MiLA food brand, called out celebrity chef David Chang and his Momofuku food empire via X, previously known as Twitter. MiLA, along with six other smaller food brands, has been served a cease-and-desist letter from Momofuku over using the name "chili crunch" for its rendition of the common Asian condiment. Though legal briefs and skirmishes are sure to follow over the chili-crunch term that Momofuku claims as proprietary, this taste-test proposal from MiLA brings the challenge into the kitchen rather than the courtroom.

There's no indication of Chang responding to the X-issued challenge, but the gist of it is to settle things on a taste-to-taste level. In the April 5 post, directed to Momofuku, Liu states, "I hear you're bullying businesses over use of the term 'chili crunch'. As Chief Content Officer of MiLa, I propose a blind taste test of both our 'chili crunch' sauces. Winner keeps the name, loser (it'll be you) backs off."

The challenge carries a David and Goliath-style inference since the targeted small businesses have far fewer sales and revenue than Chang's Momofuku empire. According to The Guardian, Momofuku generated $50 million in 2023 sales, compared to the one- to three-person enterprises, mostly reporting under $1 million in annual revenue.