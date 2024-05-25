Hawaiian Vs American Chantilly Cake: What's The Difference?

When it's time for cake, there's a diverse array of options for the fluffy baked good. From a classic white cake recipe to a beloved red velvet, there are dozens of types of cake ready to assemble and enjoy. With so many options, it can be easy for some varieties, as well as nomenclature nuances, to fly under the radar. Recently, the Chantilly cake has gained popularity on social media.

Visually, this creation is a showstopper, with several layers covered in a white frosting and a colorful garnish atop. A version of the Chantilly cake featuring berries is the most well-known, but there's also a standalone version affiliated with Hawaii.

On the islands, the baked good is made with chocolate, and features a quintessential frosting made from butter and evaporated milk. This version is intertwined with notable bakeries on the archipelago but doesn't have much recognition outside the state. So, sample this well-kept secret and compare it to its trendy berry counterpart. With their complementary vanilla and chocolate palates, you might just start crafting both.