This Is How Long Frozen Ground Turkey Lasts

Ground turkey is an ingredient used in dishes ranging from tacos to meatloaf. To make ground turkey, suppliers blend both dark and light leg and breast meat into a mixture that is ground into a paste-like product. From there, consumers can use the coarse mixture to form patties, meatballs, or whatever else a recipe requires. Due to its versatility, keeping ground turkey on hand is a good idea, especially the pre-frozen variety.

Many stores sell pre-frozen ground turkey, and since it is already frozen, there is no need to use it right away. You can store frozen ground turkey in your freezer for up to four months. In comparison, raw ground turkey has a shelf life of up to four days because the warmer temperature allows bacteria to multiply much faster.

In some cases, it is still safe to consume frozen ground turkey beyond four months; however, it may deteriorate in both quality and taste. It may also develop freezer burn, which occurs when frozen food is exposed to cold air and the outer layers lose moisture.