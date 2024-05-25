The Unexpected Citrusy Boost You Need For Your Next Chicken Dinner

A glaze is as foolproof as it gets, especially if you want a luxurious flair. It could be accompanied by honey for sweetness, white wine to highlight that acidic tone, or heavy cream if you want to build up the richness. Coating the golden, brown-edged exterior of the roasted (or grilled) meat, it infuses the dish with an irresistible flavor. Pop fresh grapefruits and a bit of herbs in between the chicken and you've got a dish that looks as good as it tastes.

For flavors that sink straight into the tender meat, a marinade is what you want. It could be a simple mix of soy sauce, brown sugar, and grapefruit juice, or something more elaborate with grapefruit zest, fresh herbs, mustard, and robust spices. Left to marinate for a few hours, all the tumultuous ingredients seamlessly fuse into a complex taste you'll adore.

A sauce is another outstanding choice for those who want the grapefruit to take center stage. With chicken, cream sauces have been proven to be a stellar addition. You can take a spin on the infamous chicken piccata and replace the lemon with grapefruit, or just opt for the usual combination of heavy cream, white wine, salt, and pepper. Leaning more into the savory side, BBQ sauce is a fantastic candidate for this grapefruit twist. If nothing else, a regular grapefruit sauce sprinkled with your own flavorings of choice will do the trick just fine.