This Is The Actual Difference Between Pots De Creme And Pudding

It's hard to deny the allure of a chocolate dessert. From a deliciously moist death by chocolate cake to souffle or a chocolate caramel tart, there are many vessels for the beloved sweet. Yet, those after a more textural experience — especially an ultra-smooth one — should look into the types of custard desserts that feature chocolate.

In addition to the creative delights of a mocha-flavored crème brûlée and a chocolate-tinged clafoutis, two dependable, classic options are pots de creme and a good old-fashioned chocolate pudding. Both offer that velvety goodness, ready to be spooned out one bite at a time. But despite their similar appearance, they pack some key differences in taste and preparation.

Chocolate puddings incorporate a starch — typically corn starch — which stabilizes the entire dessert, creating its quintessential thick texture. On the other hand, pots de creme only use eggs to attain their consistency, which makes their components more set in stone. Their resultant flavor is more chocolate-forward — however, it's harder to pack in additional flavorings. Regardless of which one you choose, there will be an ample dose of chocolate taste, so it's hard to go wrong.