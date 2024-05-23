The Expert-Approved Wine Pairings For Your Summer Seafood Boils

A great way to celebrate the summer months is with a seafood boil and a glass of wine. Although seafood is one of the easier food genres to pair with, it doesn't feel that way if you aren't yet comfortable pairing food and wine together. To that end, we reached out to Rob Krueger, Beverage Director at Smith & Mills, The Golden Swan, and Tiny's & the Bar Upstairs to find out what he thought the best wine pairings were for the occasion.

For a classic seafood experience that's heavy on the butter, like lobster or a crab boil, Krueger said, "You can go Old World or New World but go chardonnay." He elaborated, "We carry Paul Nicolle's Old Vines Chablis at Smith & Mills Rockefeller Center, which has texture and minerality, and Scribe Chardonnay from Sonoma, which has American oak, which rings the butter bell."

Whenever you have strong notes of butter, chardonnay should be at the top of your list. Chardonnay is so well-suited for buttery dishes that it's arguably become too commonplace. There are a lot of great wines to pair with lobster and similarly flavored dishes, so don't feel obligated to choose chardonnay just because it's the most obvious choice. If you want to up your wine pairing game, start thinking about the difference between complementary and congruent wine pairings. For example, chardonnay would be a congruent wine pairing since it shares a similar buttery profile.