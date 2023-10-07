13 Wines To Pair With Garlic-Heavy Dishes

Chardonnay from Chablis, France, is a step away from the weightier styles that may come to mind when you think of this grape. Maturing wine in new oak barrels is uncommon, allowing the freshness of the variety to shine through. Given the northern location of the vineyards, these wines are high in acid and crisp on the palate. Notes of green apple, citrus, and minerality keep every sip lively and add to the cleansing nature of this wine.

Paired with a lemon and garlic butter poached fish or garlic and cream pasta dish, the result is meant to be. Take your French wine night to the next level by serving it with a helping of snails with garlic butter. The zingy acidity of the wine will reset your tastebuds for the next bite while standing up to the hefty dose of garlic.

If you can't get your hands on a bottle from Chablis or if there are no options in your budget (it can get pricey), look for an unoaked chardonnay from a cool climate region. Coastal Chile, Canada, Sonoma, Oregon, and Western Australia are some areas to explore for this style.