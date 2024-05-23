The Trick For Roasting Garlic Bulbs Without Aluminum Foil

Roasting transforms garlic from a naturally sharp and pungent allium into a mellow and deliciously sweet aromatic that almost no one can resist. The best part is that the roasting process is quite straightforward and effortless since most of it is completely hands-off. And if you don't have aluminum foil on hand to roast your tasty white bulbs, there's no need to worry because there's a simple workaround — using a muffin tin.

As we've tried almost every way to roast garlic, using this type of bakeware is quite beneficial. Unlike aluminum foil which creates more waste after every use, roasting on a muffin tin means less waste. This environmentally-friendly approach to cooking makes your kitchen practices a bit more sustainable. Additionally, there's a cost reduction on your part since you don't need to keep buying a new roll of foil to cook your alliums whenever you run out.

As we've already mentioned, roasting garlic is an easy process as is, but using a muffin tin simplifies the task even further. Instead of spending time wrapping each bulb one by one in aluminum foil, you can simply place them on the muffin slots and they're ready to cook. This is especially ideal for batch cooking or meal prep where you're roasting several bulbs in one sitting. Of course, you'll need to do a bit of cleaning afterward, but it'll be worth it.