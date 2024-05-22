Sweeten Up Your Morning Oatmeal With A Swirl Of Applesauce
Let's face it — on its own, oatmeal can be pretty boring. Sure, we eat it for breakfast because it comes with a heaping load of antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Plus, it's an ideal food for consuming first thing in the morning since it can help reduce blood sugar and foster beneficial gut bacteria. But sometimes (aka all of the time), we want a breakfast that's as tasty as it is nutritious, and basic additions like brown sugar, cinnamon, and maple syrup aren't enough to do the trick.
So the next time you want to easily whip up a delicious bowl, all you have to do is stir applesauce into your oatmeal. Applesauce allows you to achieve that sweet, fruity taste without all the additives in a flavored package. And if you're not a fan of crunch (or if you're short on time), you won't have to wash and slice any actual apples. Since these jars are already fairly sweet, you likely don't need to add any other sugary substances to achieve a cozy, tasty bowl of oatmeal. Since this ingredient already has a smooth texture, it will blend right in as well.
Customizable oatmeal that becomes the apple of your eye
While applesauce may sound like a pretty straightforward ingredient, you can actually choose the jar that suits your taste buds best. Some come unsweetened if you're looking for simple ingredients and no added sugar, while others include some sugar to punch up your oatmeal even more. You can choose from a variety of fun flavors, like mango peach, strawberry, and cinnamon — or you can make your own sweet and spiced applesauce, so you have complete control over all the ingredients.
Once you've stirred a spoonful or two into your bowl, feel free to add complementary ingredients that will make your breakfast feel like fall in any season. Nut butters like peanut, almond, and cashew are tasty go-tos, along with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and pumpkin pie spice. Feel free to sprinkle on some chopped nuts like walnuts or pecans, or fruit like diced pears or figs — or even top your dish with a spoonful of pumpkin puree. A handful of raisins or sunflower seeds will also easily add texture, while a dollop of Greek yogurt (plain or vanilla bean-flavored) can make your breakfast feel like a healthier version of apple pie topped with ice cream. And if you have leftover applesauce, don't throw it out — we've got plenty of other ideas for how to use it up.