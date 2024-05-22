Sweeten Up Your Morning Oatmeal With A Swirl Of Applesauce

Let's face it — on its own, oatmeal can be pretty boring. Sure, we eat it for breakfast because it comes with a heaping load of antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Plus, it's an ideal food for consuming first thing in the morning since it can help reduce blood sugar and foster beneficial gut bacteria. But sometimes (aka all of the time), we want a breakfast that's as tasty as it is nutritious, and basic additions like brown sugar, cinnamon, and maple syrup aren't enough to do the trick.

So the next time you want to easily whip up a delicious bowl, all you have to do is stir applesauce into your oatmeal. Applesauce allows you to achieve that sweet, fruity taste without all the additives in a flavored package. And if you're not a fan of crunch (or if you're short on time), you won't have to wash and slice any actual apples. Since these jars are already fairly sweet, you likely don't need to add any other sugary substances to achieve a cozy, tasty bowl of oatmeal. Since this ingredient already has a smooth texture, it will blend right in as well.