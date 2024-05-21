The Quick Tip For Making Your Kimchi Pancakes Even Crispier

With kimchi pancakes, there's an obvious star of the show: spicy, funky, sour, umami-laden fermented cabbage that tangles throughout the batter to provide a walloping punch of flavor. However, these Korean staples aren't just about the kimchi. No, kimchi pancakes — also known as kimchi jeon — contain their ingredients inside of a matrix of batter that transforms the classic banchan into a satisfying starchy side. The batter also delivers one of the most quintessential elements of kimchi pancakes: crispiness. The crunch of the exterior is the perfect foil to the steamy, soft kimchi within. Naturally, then, you might want to up that crispiness factor as much as possible, and one simple trick can deliver the desired texture in spades.

Those in the know use potato starch to make their kimchi pancakes — but to take it to the next level, it is critical to use unflavored, cold, sparkling water in the recipe. As long as one doesn't stir the batter aggressively, the carbonation will remain behind, and provide pockets of gas in the batter. The result is a light, almost lacy batter that crisps beautifully when it hits a hot pan. That's why sparkling water is one of our top secret ingredients, even for regular pancakes.