Why Your Kimchi Pancakes Aren't Getting Crispy Enough

Making kimchi pancakes at home seems straightforward — make a simple batter, add the kimchi and other vegetables, and cook in a pan. But all too often, cooks end up with a soggy kimchijeon rather than the crispy version you know and love. The main reason? Not using enough oil.

To get the right amount of oil in the pan, think of this cooking process as a kind of deep fry rather than a saute. Your entire pan should be covered by oil. Start with half of the oil and you'll add the remaining amount after flipping the pancake. But more importantly, before you add the batter, ensure the oil is hot enough. Cold oil will only result in a greasy, soggy pancake as the batter will just soak it up.

After adding the batter, give it a few minutes to set. Moving it too soon robs it of the opportunity to build that initial crunch and may even cause the pancake to fall apart. Once the bottom has firmed up it's time to spin and slightly lift the pancake to ensure even distribution of the oil. This way every last inch gets a chance to crisp. Finally, once there's enough browning, flip the pancake, add a little more oil, and let the second side develop the same crispiness.