Why You Might Want To Rethink Making Burgers In An Instant Pot

Many of us like to think of our Instant Pot as a wizard. From a pot pie soup to prime rib, the list of dishes it can be used for seems endless. But, as magical as it is, there are things your Instant Pot is not designed for. We already know we should never make fried chicken in an Instant Pot, and here's another thing to avoid — burgers.

It's not that you can't make burgers in an Instant Pot — you can, technically. But is it the best tool for the job? Absolutely not. The Instant Pot is a pressure cooker, and while it can cook your burgers to the right doneness, it is nearly impossible to achieve the unique smoky flavor we enjoy in a true grilled burger. You're also likely to end up with soft, sloppy burgers, instead of ones with a juicy inside and a firm sear on the exterior.

Flavors aside, the method doesn't save you any time, either. Your burgers would take roughly the same time or longer to cook in an Instant Pot as they would on a grill. Some recipes recommend putting them into an oven after cooking in the Instant Pot to achieve that sear around the patties. And without an oven, you'd still have to find another way to heat the buns. All in all, that's just a lot of steps to follow and things to clean up for some burgers.