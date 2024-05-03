Why You Should Never Try To Make Fried Chicken In An Instant Pot

The Instant Pot is one of the most versatile appliances in the kitchen. It can cook rice to perfection, make yogurt, and transform a tough tenderloin into tender delights. But even this culinary wizard has its kryptonite: fried chicken. The Instant Pot, for all its magic, just can't pull off the crispy, golden-brown perfection that defines finger-licking-good fried chicken.

The high-pressure environment of an Instant Pot creates steam, which is the sworn enemy of crispy skin. Instead of the satisfying crunch you crave, you'll end up with sad, soggy skin. That's not to mention that filling the Instant Pot up with oil is a very bad idea, safety-wise. "But wait," you say, "can't I just leave the lid open and crank up the heat?" Unfortunately, the Instant Pot simply can't get to the temperature required for proper frying. While the Sauté function may sound like a good idea, Instant Pot experts actually advise against it, as the pot can still keep steam and make the upper side of the chicken skin soggy. In short, you're doomed to end up with a sad mix of burnt bits and gummy skin.

In an attempt to fix that, Instant Pot offers the air frying lid as an add-on. It operates like an air fryer; however, it needs time to preheat and the pot's capacity is so small that it would only work if you're only making dinner for one or two.