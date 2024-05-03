Why You Should Never Try To Make Fried Chicken In An Instant Pot
The Instant Pot is one of the most versatile appliances in the kitchen. It can cook rice to perfection, make yogurt, and transform a tough tenderloin into tender delights. But even this culinary wizard has its kryptonite: fried chicken. The Instant Pot, for all its magic, just can't pull off the crispy, golden-brown perfection that defines finger-licking-good fried chicken.
The high-pressure environment of an Instant Pot creates steam, which is the sworn enemy of crispy skin. Instead of the satisfying crunch you crave, you'll end up with sad, soggy skin. That's not to mention that filling the Instant Pot up with oil is a very bad idea, safety-wise. "But wait," you say, "can't I just leave the lid open and crank up the heat?" Unfortunately, the Instant Pot simply can't get to the temperature required for proper frying. While the Sauté function may sound like a good idea, Instant Pot experts actually advise against it, as the pot can still keep steam and make the upper side of the chicken skin soggy. In short, you're doomed to end up with a sad mix of burnt bits and gummy skin.
In an attempt to fix that, Instant Pot offers the air frying lid as an add-on. It operates like an air fryer; however, it needs time to preheat and the pot's capacity is so small that it would only work if you're only making dinner for one or two.
Better ways to get crispy, juicy fried chicken without a deep fryer
While the Instant Pot can't deep fry, it can still lend a helping hand in making that perfect fried chicken for you. Before frying your chicken in a frying pan, cook it over a trivet in the Instant Pot. The pot can steam the chicken first, giving it that juicy, suckling interior. Once cooked, the chicken will need less time in the pan or fryer — it'll achieve that crispy skin faster without the risk of cooking until the inside is tough and dry.
And of course, there's always the air fryer, which allows more temperature options control on both time and temperature. The air fryer uses much less oil, making it a healthier alternative, and cleanup is a breeze since most air fryer baskets are dishwasher-safe. Being a convection oven in nature, the air fryer cooks more evenly by circulating hot air all around the food. While it may not deliver the same level of crispiness as traditional deep frying, lightly coating the chicken with oil before cooking will still yield deliciously crunchy results that you'll want to indulge in piece after piece.