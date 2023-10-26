Why It's Dangerous To Use A Large Quantity Of Oil In Your Instant Pot

There's a good reason why pressure cookers like the Instant Pot constantly appear on lists of must-have appliances. Aside from saving you a lot of time, these gadgets are incredibly versatile. You can use them as slow cookers, rice cookers, yogurt makers, and more. However, there's one thing an Instant Pot can't do, and that's deep frying.

To be clear, you can use a small amount of oil (one to two tablespoons) to saute using your Instant Pot — in fact, most models even have a specific mode for that. But, under no circumstance should you ever fill your Instant Pot to the brim with cooking oil and use it as an improvised deep fryer. If you do this, burnt food will be the least of your worries. Using too much oil in your Instant Pot poses a significant risk of causing an explosion.

Instant Pots are not designed for pressure frying, and their seals and safety mechanisms can't handle the high-temperature reactions created when large amounts of oil are involved. The result could be catastrophic, leading to an explosion that spews scalding hot oil everywhere. The bubbling Instant Pot can also pose a fire risk; as if exploding wasn't bad enough.