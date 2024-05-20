The 2 Ingredients That Turn Your Iced Coffee Into A Satisfyingly Boozy Float

For many, iced coffee is a favorite summertime drink. The chilled-out beverage simultaneously cools your palate and keeps you caffeinated on the hottest of days. However, have you ever considered turning your iced coffee into a deliciously sweet and tipsy tipple? Fortunately, you only need two ingredients to make this creamy and memorable cocktail happen. Move over, espresso martini, a new boozy float just dropped.

The easy (and obvious) upgrade to iced coffee is a scoop of vanilla ice cream, which adds fat and flavor and ends up a bit like an affogato. However, what if you're ready to create something a bit more boozy and sophisticated? Enter a shot of coffee liqueur and an unexpected gelato. For this particular recipe, we like Baileys Espresso Crème, but any other coffee-flavored liqueur will infuse a bit of sugary indulgence. The other key ingredient is — wait for it — a scoop or two of Guinness gelato. So, why does this combination work so well? The creamy softness of the gelato works against the coffee bitterness in harmony, and the beer's slightly malty qualities accentuate the coffee-roasted flavors. At the same time, the bittersweetness from the liqueur easily blends with the iced coffee.