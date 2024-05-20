The Fresh Ingredient You Need To Give Store-Bought Mayo A Zing

While the health benefits of grapefruit are well known, this citrus is not just for breakfast or an addition for a spicy mezcal margarita, you can use it to brighten the flavor of your store-bought mayo as well. It might not be on your radar; however, this sweet and sour fruit is an underrated way to upgrade your favorite brand of this spread. Just a squeeze of fresh grapefruit juice or splash of your favorite store-bought brand of juice can add a lovely zing to this condiment that will transform your sandwiches as well as you chicken and potato salads.

To give your mayo a pop of this citrus flavor, you will want to add anywhere from a single teaspoon of grapefruit juice, along with two teaspoons of the fruit's zest per half cup of mayo. If you like a more intense sweet to tart taste, you can add a little more until you hit your taste bud's sweet spot. But don't over do it with the grapefruit juice, or you may have a watery mess.