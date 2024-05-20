Carla Hall Learned Her Trick For Creamier Egg Salad From Nancy Silverton

An egg salad is one of those dishes you can whip up in no time whenever you're running low on supplies. With just a couple of hard-boiled eggs, some mayonnaise, and some salt and pepper for seasoning, you get a creamy side dish, a sandwich filling, a dip for fries, a topping for nachos, a stuffing for wraps ... the list goes on. Yet for something so simple, so many people end up making a runny egg salad. Good thing that celebrity chef Carla Hall shared a trick she'd learned to avoid this common mistake.

She shared on Instagram a pro tip for creamier egg salad that her friend and James Beard award-winning chef, Nancy Silverton, taught her: Before mixing the hard-boiled eggs with mayonnaise, you must separate the yolks first so you can tear the egg whites into smaller pieces. Next, crumble the yolks over the egg whites before adding the dressing. "You'll have a much more creamy egg salad," Hall promised. "It works every time."

The extra steps ensure that the velvety yolks are mixed with the mayonnaise better, making your salad feel creamier. Crumbled egg whites also contribute to the lush mouthfeel of the dish more than chopped ones since the pieces come out in chunks with softer, irregular edges. The play of textures creates a more wonderful backdrop for other ingredients that elevate this dish. The salad holds up better, too, when sandwiched between toasted loaves, stuffed into a taco shell, and wrapped in lettuce leaves.