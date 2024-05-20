The 3-Ingredient Chicken Dish That Features An Effortless Marinade

Chicken dinners, like any one of our 15 best chicken recipes, are popular because they're often easy to make, but we're about to make it even simpler for you with a 3-ingredient chicken dish that features an effortless marinade. The three ingredients are chicken, barbecue sauce, and Italian dressing. Two condiments, as you can imagine, join together as a marinade, but how does it all work?

Barbecue sauces are often full of robust flavors, umami, a hint of spice, and sweet notes. The vinegar in Italian dressing adds acidity to the marinade and helps break down and tenderize the chicken meat. Additionally, there is fat and salt in Italian dressing, which helps kick up the savoriness in the marinade. Italian dressing is so versatile in the kitchen — in fact, Italian dressing is the simple secret for better beef stew as well.

Then you have your chicken, which will absorb the marinade with ease. Choose any cut of chicken you prefer, be it dark or white meat. Then, make the marinade: a mix of barbecue sauce and Italian dress in a 1:1 ratio. That means for every cup of barbecue sauce, you'll mix in a cup of Italian dressing to make this simple marinade.