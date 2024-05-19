How Many Glasses Of Wine Are In One Standard Box?

In the year 2024, some naysayers still cling to the old myth that a wine must be lower-quality if it comes in a box. (Dionysus wept.) However, many more discerning sippers know that vino quality isn't linked to fancy packaging, and connoisseurs say some of the best blends come in cardboard. The boxed stuff can be even better than wine that comes in a bottle (we're lookin' at you, insipid Barefoot Rosé). It's time to break out the Franzia, tap that lovin' spigot, and pour away — and if you're worried about value, know that a box of wine definitely won't cheat you.

Most boxes of wine pack 3 liters, the equivalent of four 750-milliliter bottles.In the U.S., a standard glass of wine is 5 ounces or about 147 milliliters, so a 3-liter box delivers 20 glasses. Also popular are 5-liter boxes (about 33 glasses), but you can also find smaller packages (around 1 liter) to extra-large, party-ready boxes (10 liters, or over 13 bottles!). Serving sizes can vary from one brand to the next, so be sure to check the packaging to know how much vino you're getting.

It's also worth mentioning that your preferred pour might be a little heavier than 5 ounces — in which case your box will supply you with fewer but larger glasses. Once it has been opened, a bottle of wine can last for three to four days, which pales in comparison to a box of wine's six weeks of freshness post-opening.