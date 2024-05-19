The Leafy Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Soups For Bolder, Peppery Flavor

There are some general tips you need when cooking with bok choy. For soup, the first step is to wash it well to remove any dirt or debris that might be stuck under the leaves and around the stalks. Depending on the type and size of the bok choy, you might want to cut the leaves or simply tear off each leaf and stalk for larger pieces in the soup. You can also remove the stems entirely if you prefer the soft leaves only. Perhaps the most essential step to adding bok choy to any sort of soup is to wait until the end of the cooking process before it goes into the pot. You want the bok choy to be tender but not overcooked and soft, so it only takes a few minutes in the pot before you lose its crunch.

You can add bok choy to any type of soup and benefit from those flavors, textures, and nutrients. Lean into the Chinese inspiration and make a spicy noodle soup with ingredients like garlic, ginger, sesame oil, mushrooms, and carrots. Add chicken or beef for a source of protein and meaty flavor in the pot. Here at Tasting Table, we have some soup recipes that use the veggie that you can test out. Cook our hearty bok choy soup with tofu and mushrooms or try this easy wonton soup recipe that uses store-bought wontons.