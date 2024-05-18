The Simple Tip To Add Smoky Flavor When Grilling BBQ Pork Shoulder

Score, season, and sear. This is the best way to grill pork for the ultimate barbecue, and it doesn't get better. Or does it? With this simple tip, it does: Use wood chips. A handful or two of smoking chips at your next grilling session will transform your pork shoulder from satisfactory to superb. Does it matter whether you use a gas or charcoal grill? Not at all. But here's where it pays to use the two-zone grilling method.

The two-zone method establishes direct and indirect heat, or a hot and cool zone, so that the heat either licks your pork shoulders directly or cooks them like an oven. For this tip, you'll begin with indirect heat. That way, the pork shoulders cook longer and have ample time to soak up all that smoky essence. And speaking of essence, you'll want to select the absolute best types of wood for smoking, such as oak, hickory, or the expert-recommended pecan, to nudge earthy aromas into your pork shoulders.

Once you bite into your meat, you'll know exactly why this ancient practice of smoking with wood has been preserved. Nothing beats the intense features of wood, smoke, and fire on your palate. Besides delivering smoky notes tenfold, smoking your pork shoulders with wood chips will imprint rich, fruity, and nutty notes in a way natural charcoal smoke won't. Plus, the longer, indirect approach ensures effortlessly tender pork shoulders by the end of the barbecue process.