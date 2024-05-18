Our Ultimate Spread Of Snacks And Cocktails For Your Bachelorette Season 21 Watch Party

Get ready, Bachelor universe fans, because The Bachelorette Season 21 is back on July 8, 2024 with its first-ever Asian American Bachelorette. This year's leading lady is Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old former Bachelor contestant who was eliminated in week seven of Joey's season, just shy of bringing Joey home to meet her parents during hometowns. Following dramatic seasons with Bachelorettes Charity, Gabby and Rachel, and Michelle, Jenn Tran's season is set to be one of the most interesting yet, especially following the Bachelor fandom's expectation that Maria Georgas was going to be the star.

But many fans across the board are psyched for Jenn to come across their screens, which means Bachelorette watch parties are in the midst of planning (probably as you're reading this). If you're unfamiliar, a watch party is when a group of fans get together and watch the episode together, usually weekly, and they have fun themed drinks, snacks, and sometimes even matching pajamas. Plus, in the past Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, the leads — anyone from Joey Graziadei to Nick Viall to Rachel Lindsay — have crashed some of the largest Bachelor watch parties, usually at sorority houses or colleges.

If you're intrigued, you're in the right place. This article is going to get you all set up to have the perfect drinks and snacks readily available for your Bachelorette season 21 premiere watch party.