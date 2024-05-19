We Tested The Viral Toothpick Trick For Juicing A Lemon. Does It Work?

Juicing a lemon may not seem like a task complicated enough to require a hack, but in the world of TikTok, no problem is too small to farm for content. Some viral food tips are useless or absurd, while a few TikTok food hacks are helpful and actually worth trying. However, most fall somewhere in between. They work as advertised, but the effort saved is barely worth changing how you actually cook.

This last category seems like the land where a lemon juicing hack will fall, considering that slicing a lemon and squeezing it is a pretty straightforward and simple kitchen task, though it can admittedly be a little messy. Enter TikToker Gerson Repreza, who has shared a viral lemon juicing hack that has the advantage of being both easy and quick, with the promise of making the arduous task of juicing a lemon a thing of the past.

It simply calls for sticking a toothpick into the stem end of the lemon to make a hole and then squeezing the juice out, turning the lemon itself into a makeshift bottle of juice that squirts out cleanly and accurately. But does it actually work? The answer is: kind of. A lemon pierced with a toothpick will extrude some juice if squeezed, but it won't give off all its juice, and as the video also shows, it requires a much greater effort to squeeze the juice out than squeezing each piece of one that's been sliced. So, it does work, just not that well.