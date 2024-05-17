One Herby Ingredient Gives White Beans A Sophisticated Upgrade

With a mildly nutty taste, a plate of white beans is not exactly a stand-out when placed next to heartier, more flavorful dishes on the dining table. Fortunately, that very simplicity is also what makes this legume incredibly adaptable. All it requires is one or two extra ingredients for an instant upgrade to something more exciting. Although not too common, pesto can be an excellent choice, especially if it's a flavor boost with a touch of sophistication you're after.

It's not hard to find pesto in various Italian dishes such as pasta and pizza, working its transformational magic. A mixture of tangy, nutty, and herbaceous notes, anything pesto touches is instantly given a gratifying change like no other. With white beans, rest assured this unique brightness will still shine through. It gives the plain beans a captivating taste that makes every spoonful worth savoring. As a bonus, they also get the sauce's signature green hue, a vibrant exterior to match their new, exciting taste.

In case you need any more convincing, this pairing is also incredibly quick and easy to make. You can use store-bought pesto and canned white beans to put the dish together in a flash, sometimes requiring no cooking whatsoever. With minimal effort and a brief preparation, it's the perfect shortcut to upgrading your meal right away.