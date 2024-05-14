Trader Joe's Has A New Cheese Infused With A Fan-Favorite Seasoning

Trader Joe's fans, rejoice! The grocery chain has just released the best food duo since bagels and cream cheese. Its new cheddar wheel doesn't just have the natural flavor of the tangy cheese, but a delicious infusion from TJ's popular Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend. Although the product is a recent release, if we've learned anything from the staying power of the spice blend, Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Cheddar Cheese is sure to become a new fan-favorite.

It's not every day that seasoned cheese catches our attention; all the garlic and herb options on the market tend to blend together after a while. However, Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning is a cult classic, earning the second spot on our ranked list of Trader Joe's seasoning blends. A mix of sesame seeds, onion, garlic, sea salt, and poppy seeds, the blend encapsulates an everything bagel's peppery, savory taste into compact packaging. And now, that same delicious flavor elevates a wheel of buttery cheddar cheese. Retailing at $4.99 for an 8-ounce wheel, we can't wait to add it to sandwiches, grate it onto omelets, and melt it into homemade sesame bagels.