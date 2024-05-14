Trader Joe's Has A New Cheese Infused With A Fan-Favorite Seasoning
Trader Joe's fans, rejoice! The grocery chain has just released the best food duo since bagels and cream cheese. Its new cheddar wheel doesn't just have the natural flavor of the tangy cheese, but a delicious infusion from TJ's popular Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend. Although the product is a recent release, if we've learned anything from the staying power of the spice blend, Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Cheddar Cheese is sure to become a new fan-favorite.
It's not every day that seasoned cheese catches our attention; all the garlic and herb options on the market tend to blend together after a while. However, Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning is a cult classic, earning the second spot on our ranked list of Trader Joe's seasoning blends. A mix of sesame seeds, onion, garlic, sea salt, and poppy seeds, the blend encapsulates an everything bagel's peppery, savory taste into compact packaging. And now, that same delicious flavor elevates a wheel of buttery cheddar cheese. Retailing at $4.99 for an 8-ounce wheel, we can't wait to add it to sandwiches, grate it onto omelets, and melt it into homemade sesame bagels.
The cheese isn't TJ's first everything bagel-flavored product
Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend has been on the market since 2017, and the chain has taken many opportunities to capitalize on its success. The spice-infused cheddar joins the ranks of smoked salmon, potato chips, nuts, and crackers that are flavored with the fan-favorite bagel seasoning.
Aside from the new savory cheddar option, Trader Joe's has recently come out with other cheesy delights. A Burrata Filling and Peaches + Cream Cream Cheese Spread have also entered the aisles of the grocery chain. Since Trader Joe's offers fewer items than most grocery stores, you'll have to stock up on these limited-time products before the retailer inevitably discontinues them.
In a string of summer-related releases, Trader Joe's has also begun offering a few new fruity desserts. Organic Freezer Pops, Super Strawberry Sorbet, Mango Mochi, and Lemon Ginger Cheesecake are all the latest desserts to hit the freezers — for a limited time, of course. The bright, fruity kick isn't reserved for desserts alone, though. The grocery chain has also released a Blueberry Elderflower drink, Passion Fruit Granola with dried raspberries, a Lemon Herb Macaroni Salad, and a spicy Yuzu Kosho paste.