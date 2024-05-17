A Metro Detroit Local Recommends 11 Bakeries You Should Know About

To those unacquainted with this Rust Belt city's food scene, Detroit might not seem like a culinary haven on par with its Midwest neighbor, Chicago. But the Michigan metropolis is home to multiple chefs earning James Beard Award recognition, along with plenty of unsung but delicious neighborhood joints. Whether you're a Detroit local or just visiting, a day spent enjoying Detroit's array of cultural sights and riverfront attractions wouldn't be complete without sampling some of the city's stellar baked goods.

Detroiters are a scrappy bunch, and this is evident in the lengths to which the city's most successful food entrepreneurs have gone to get their brick-and-mortar businesses off the ground. Many of these bakeries are deeply ingrained neighborhood hubs that support their staff and satisfy their communities. But not all Motor City bakeries are the same: some focus on patisserie — crafting exquisite, detail-oriented pastries that require a steady hand and a piping bag — while others prefer more rustic, homey offerings like pies, cookies, scones, and leavened breads.

Whichever route each bakery decided to take, the common denominator here is a reverence for flour, water, a hot oven, and a community to share in it all. I've watched the city's bread scene unfurl, having grown up in Metro Detroit and since returning as an adult, all the while enjoying visits to several of its best bakeries. For those I have yet to visit, local media and online reviews helped guide the selections below.