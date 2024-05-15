The Clever Reason Malaysian ABC Soup Got Its Name

Not to be confused with American alphabet soup (which has been around longer than you might expect), Malaysian ABC soup is hearty, flavorful, satisfying, and pasta-free. This potato, carrot, and tomato soup gets its name from its simplicity — whipping up a batch is as easy as "A, B, C." However, in Malaysia, the dominant languages are Malay and Mandarin, neither of which uses the Latin alphabet, so it's unclear exactly how this soup came to borrow the name by this understanding. An alternate (and perhaps more-likely) theory proposes that the soup's name comes from the fact that it's a rich source of vitamins A, B, and C. This warming, gut-healthy comfort food is a nourishing mix of vitamin A from the carrots, vitamin B from the potatoes, and vitamin C from the tomatoes.

Malaysian ABC soup can be made in a double boiler for extra steamy flavor, bringing out the delicate aromatics and natural sugars from the understated root veggies. Or, a knockout batch can also totally be long-simmered in a stock pot or Dutch oven over low heat. Either way, all the ingredients get covered with water, simmered for two hours or longer, and that's it. The gentle stock is made from steeping the ingredients. Just pick out the chicken bones and serve with a drizzle of soy sauce or a pinch of salt — a simple prep that creates impressively dimensional sweet-savory tangy flavor.