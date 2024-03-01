Alphabet Soup Has Been Around Longer Than You Might Expect

Alphabet soup (aka Alphaghetti, Alphabet pasta, and ABC Chowder) is a warm and fuzzy symbol of nostalgic retro Americana. But, believe it or not, the playful food isn't an emblem of 1950s kitsch. Alphabet soup carries much more history (and cultural significance) within its scattered lexicon.

Campbell's Tomato A to Z's is an iconic American children's product, and the brand also carries another popular canned pasta, Campbell's SpaghettiOs, which dropped in 1965. While Campbell's undoubtedly popularized alphabet soup in the public sphere, it's not considered the inventor of the product. Competing food manufacturer Heinz also made alphabet soup for a time. But that's not even where it started.

Flashback 30 years prior, and U.S. President FDR had just rolled out the New Deal legislation of the 1930s. This influential era established a host of new federal programs and organizations known for their acronyms, which many journalists and politicians found confusing and difficult to keep straight. As such, they criticized FDR's New Deal as "alphabet soup politics." Many of these agencies continue to function, such as the FCC, FHA, SEC, and FDIC, and some folks still colloquially refer to them as alphabet soup organizations. But, perhaps most importantly, this criticism also places alphabet soup much earlier on the chronological timeline. By the 1930s, alphabet soup would have already been cemented in the public psyche well enough to inspire the gastronomic insult.