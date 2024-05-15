How The Popularity Of Canned Fallout Shelter Water Erupted In The 1960s

Americans have been buying canned water long before Liquid Death dominated the zero-proof RTD market. But in the 1960s, it wasn't just a playful food trend – it was borne out of necessity (or, perhaps more accurately, perceived necessity). When the 1950s rolled around, folks were still recovering from the aftermath of World War II. As the Cold War began to take shape, the threat of global nuclear fallout was officially on the table and very much on the minds of the American people.

Households nationwide began constructing elaborate fallout shelters and stocking them with 14 days' worth of food and water rations, as encouraged by the Eisenhower Administration in 1955. This meant gathering canned vegetables, many different types of canned meat (what's up SPAM fans?), and (you guessed it) government-issued canned water. These bad boys were exactly what "canned water" sounds like: commercially-sealed metal food cans filled with plain water. Nowadays, the only way to get your hands on the cans is to find 'em on eBay, being sold by vintage resellers, or from other unlikely sources.

Luckily, a few foodies with a penchant for history have opened these cans and posted videos online so fellow nostalgics can see what's up. TikTok account @mrs.fallout shared a video opening a sealed can of government-issued drinking water from the 1960s, with a drab label reading "Property U.S. Govt Canned Drinking Water" made by MacDonald-Bernier Co. in Boston, Massachusetts. Right away, it bore traces of green algae-looking growth around the inside rim. (Can you dig it?)