The Subtle Difference Between Baked And Ranch Style Beans

Beans truly are the magical fruit, and if you've ever had them baked, you know exactly what we're talking about. These legumes may be somewhat bland on their own, but once you toss them in the oven (or slow cooker) and let them marinate in a variety of tasty ingredients, they transform into a sweet, savory side dish worthy of your favorite barbecue mains. Britain may consume more baked beans than anywhere else in the world, but locations like Maine and Boston have turned this dish into a classic here in the U.S. too.

And yet, it's easy to get them confused with another American favorite: ranch style beans. Both of these dishes pair well with barbecue and both involve zhuzhing up these legumes to turn them into a delectable side. The biggest differences between the two? The ranch style dish has a strictly savory flavor, while baked beans can be sweet and savory. And while the former may include ingredients that come from meat, like beef broth, it generally doesn't incorporate actual chunks of meat like baked beans does.