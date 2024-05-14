To Prevent Poached Fish From Curling, Make Sure The Water Is Cold

When it comes to cooking techniques, poaching — let alone cold water poaching — is considered the ultimate underdog. Yet, if you learn how to successfully poach fish, you can end up with delightfully juicy results. But, you may be asking, if cold poaching is so great, why do so many people stick to hot poaching and frying to cook fish? There are two answers to that. First, fried fish is delicious. Second, cold poaching seems counterintuitive, and many people see a considerable level of success with hot poaching enough to stick with it.

What they may not know, however, is that the curled-up fillets they so often encounter with hot water can be avoided with a cold water poach. All you have to do is place the fish in a cold bouillon, or poaching liquid, before turning the heat up. It works because the low water temperature doesn't shock the fish and toughen it, but rather slowly heats the water so that it cooks the fish gently.

When poached in hot water, the skin on the fish shrinks, pulling the meat along with it and causing the fish to curl up. So, high heat seems unnecessary when poaching fish, and it turns out to be a futile approach. It makes for a less visually appealing result that's outshone by a more composed, cold water-poached fish by the end of the cooking process.