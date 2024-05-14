Turn Your Whiskey Into A Summer Slushie With Just 3 Ingredients

When the dog days of summer roll around, discerning gourmands are all about the humble, timeless institution of the frozen cocktail. Luckily, all it takes to whip up the go-to sipper of the summer (you heard it here first) is three ingredients: whiskey, ice, and fruit juice. Sweet, friendly fruit juice acts like a trusted secret agent, making this stripped-down sipper accessible yet deceptively strong. This playful, punchy bevy is also wicked easy to batch and throw into a drink dispenser for satiating a crowd at potlucks, backyard barbecues, pool parties, and tailgates.

To whip up a batch of these three-parter summer slushies, simply toss your choice of whiskey, juice, and a generous amount of ice cubes into a blender and puree until smooth and icy. Any budget-friendly whiskey will get the job done here. Equal parts liquor and fruit juice is a good jumping-off point, given that the blended ice will melt quickly and account for extra dilution. But, feel free to play around with the proportion to suit your taste preference.

As you brainstorm different flavor pairings, keep the sugar content of your chosen juice in mind and tailor your cocktail accordingly. No one wants an overly sweet, syrupy whiskey lemonade, but conversely, a dry spirit-forward whiskey and unsweetened grape juice would be equally as undrinkable. As with any creation in the mixology world, it's all about achieving balance (and it might be helpful to keep a bag of sugar or a bottle of simple syrup on hand).