Why Jacques Pépin Recommends Using Fresh Breadcrumbs Instead Of Dried

If you're faced with any sort of cooking debate, it wouldn't be the worst idea to take Jacques Pépin's word as law. After all, the legendary French chef, cookbook author, and erstwhile co-host to none other than Julia Child has made a career of educating professional chefs and home cooks alike. Pépin has no shortage of tips for home chefs, including one that may answer one of your most frequently asked questions: Is it better to use dried breadcrumbs or fresh?

According to the star chef, fresh is always best when it comes to breadcrumbs, and it's not just due to their flavor. As Pépin explains in an episode of his "Cooking at Home" series, grinding up some fresh slices of bread will get you way more breadcrumbs for your buck as compared to dried versions. In the clip, Pépin begins his recipe for crab cakes by popping two slices of white bread (pre-cut into smaller squares) into his food processor, and extols their merits. "If I were to [use] croutons ... I would have two or three tablespoons of breadcrumbs," he says, before demonstrating that his fresh slices resulted in over a cup of fluffy crumbles. He's nothing if not economical. In fact, in Tasting Table's own interview with Pépin, the famous foodie maintained that eating fresh, seasonal food is "the first thing that [he] would tell people to save money."