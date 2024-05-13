Add Brown Sugar To Your Beef Bulgogi Marinade For A Richer Flavor

Is there anything more satisfying than biting into tender, juicy beef soaked in gorgeous, complex flavors? If your answer is no, beef bulgogi is the dish to try. This Korean classic is made by marinating beef slices and then grilling them. The true make-or-break lies in the marinade, which is often a mixture of soy sauce, sesame oil, Asian pear, aromatics, and spices. Sometimes sugar is added for a touch of sweetness, but if you really want to take things up a notch, brown sugar is the way to go.

What's so special about brown sugar? It's more than just the usual sweetness we've come to expect from sugar. There's also a caramelized and slightly toasted undertone — a toffee reminiscence that works surprisingly well in grilled meat. Rather than contrasting or throwing everything off-balance, it seamlessly dances to the savory, umami harmony of the marinade. This additional depth gives your beef bulgogi an exquisite richness, all without drastically changing the original flavor profile.

The flavor boost isn't all brown sugar has to offer, either. It's an excellent meat tenderizer, so no matter what cut you use, there's no need to worry about a tough, chewy bite. On the outside, it gives the meat a subtle crust. It's just a smidgen, but it's enough to make your beef bulgogi memorable.