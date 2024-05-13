The 2-Ingredient Chip Dip That Is Full Of Zesty BBQ Sauce Flavor

A luxe caramelized onion dip or a spicy black bean dip has its place at a sophisticated soiree, but when you are kicking back at home, ease is the key to any chip dip. Whether you are hosting a tailgating party or tucked under the covers in bed watching a scary movie, creating a dip that everyone will love to scoop up with their Fritos, potato and corn chips, but that doesn't take a lot of work, is key. That's why you need this two-ingredient chip dip that uses just sour cream and barbecue sauce to create a zesty flavor.

Sour cream is the base of many good dips and that's because it's kind of a blank canvas. Its thick, creamy consistency and tangy flavor make it perfect to dress up or down with minimal effort. Juxtapose this with barbecue sauce, which offers a range of flavors that encompass sweet, smoky, and fiery hot, and you have an ingredient marriage made in taste bud heaven. Depending on the level of flavor you are shooting for, you will want to add anywhere from roughly one and a half tablespoons to half a cup of barbecue sauce to 2 cups of sour cream to create this dip.