Give Lemon Cocktails An Herbal Boost With A Sprig Of Lavender

When you pair two knockout flavors together, most of the gastronomic heavy lifting has already been done for you. It's nearly impossible to mess up a PB&J, a salted caramel cookie, or a batch of dark chocolate oranges. Today, we're deep-diving into one such iconic flavor duo, and why you should let it take your cocktail game to the next level, no fancy bartending techniques required.

There's a reason why the "lavender lemon" scent is a fixture in basically every worthwhile candle shop. Lemon and lavender are a naturally complex, complementary pairing, a union that's both refreshing and calming. Acidic, zesty lemon meets floral, herbaceous lavender for a union that's mature yet sweet — fresh, clean, relaxing, and bright without being overwhelming. It's a sensory fantasia, to say the least. Plus, it brings all the nature-inspired vibes with citrus and flowers.

To give your lemony cocktails a mature facelift, all it takes is a little lavender — and there are a few different methods for incorporating the ingredient into your lemony cocktails. For the easiest (and visually impressive) inclusion, simply pop a sprig of fresh, food-safe lavender into your drink as a garnish. Or, you could whip up a batch of homemade lavender simple syrup for a quick, flavorful sweetener. Rim your cocktail glass with an aesthetically stunning floral sugar made from granulated white sugar and pulverized lavender in a mortar and pestle. Or, freeze lavender sprigs into ice cubes in an ice cube tray for a flavorful chiller.